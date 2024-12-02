Yama Sakura 87: Closing Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Service members from the U.S. Army's Pacific Command, America's First Corps, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force and the Australian Defence Force celebrate the conclusion of Yama Sakura 87 at Camp Asaka, Japan, Dec. 14, 2024. During this iteration of the exercise, participants from the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, America's First Corps and the Australia's 1st Division trained together in a dynamic combined, joint environment.

(U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brahim Douglas)