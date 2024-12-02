Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Yama Sakura 87: Closing Ceremony

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Yama Sakura 87: Closing Ceremony

    CAMP ASAKA, JAPAN

    12.14.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brahim Douglas 

    24th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Service members from the U.S. Army's Pacific Command, America's First Corps, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force and the Australian Defence Force celebrate the conclusion of Yama Sakura 87 at Camp Asaka, Japan, Dec. 14, 2024. During this iteration of the exercise, participants from the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, America's First Corps and the Australia's 1st Division trained together in a dynamic combined, joint environment.
    (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brahim Douglas)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.14.2024
    Date Posted: 12.14.2024 05:50
    Photo ID: 8800484
    VIRIN: 241214-A-BC333-1218
    Resolution: 5298x3532
    Size: 13.01 MB
    Location: CAMP ASAKA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yama Sakura 87: Closing Ceremony, by SSG Brahim Douglas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Largest Yama Sakura exercise concludes; solidifies lasting commitment to regional security

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Yama Sakura
    I Corps (America's First Corps)
    Open and Free Indo-Pacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download