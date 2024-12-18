Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ribbon cutting electrifies Fort Hunter Liggett

    Fort Hunter Liggett gets microgrid

    SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2024

    Story by Joseph Bruton 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento District

    Known as the Army’s most remote base, Fort Hunter Liggett threw the switch on energy independence September 17 with a ribbon cutting ceremony celebrating the completion of a $21.8 million microgrid project – one of the first of its kind in the U.S.
    The microgrid, a small, controllable electrical system that can operate independently or alongside the main power grid, is resilient, efficient, sustainable, and integrates renewable energy sources like solar and wind.
    As part of the Army Climate Strategy, microgrids are a priority, with plans to have one at every installation by 2035. FHL’s remote location, frequent power outages, and environmental challenges such as wildfires make it a prime example of how microgrids can enhance resilience and sustainability in military operations.
    FHL's project was made possible through key partnerships with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the Army Reserve Installation Management Directorate's Sustainment and Resiliency Division, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, and Ameresco.

    Date Taken: 09.17.2024
    Date Posted: 12.20.2024
    Location: SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, US
