Fort Hunter Liggett gets microgrid

Colonel Stephen Trotter, Ft. Hunter Liggett Garrison Commander, speaks with USACE Sacramento District’s Beth Salyers and Arianna Raymundo during the Ft. Hunter Liggett microgrid ribbon cutting ceremony on Sept. 17, 2024.
|12.20.2024
|12.20.2024 19:21
|8813002
|241220-A-PZ119-1296
|2250x1500
|2.81 MB
|SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, US
|3
|0
Ribbon cutting electrifies Fort Hunter Liggett
