Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ribbon cutting snip

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2024

    Video by Joseph Bruton 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento District

    From left, Brig. Gen. Christopher Cook, deputy commanding general of the 63rd Readiness Division, Rachel Jacobson, assistant secretary of the Army for installations, energy, and environment, and Col. Stephen Trotter, Ft. Hunter Liggett garrison commander, cut the ribbon marking the completion of a $21.8 million microgrid project at Fort Hunter Liggett on Sept. 17, 2024.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.17.2024
    Date Posted: 12.20.2024 19:23
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 947952
    VIRIN: 241220-A-PZ119-1291
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_110749155
    Length: 00:00:06
    Location: SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ribbon cutting snip, by Joseph Bruton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Ribbon cutting electrifies Fort Hunter Liggett

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army
    Fort Hunter Liggett
    Microgrid
    microgrid ribbon cutting

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download