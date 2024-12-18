Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Hunter Liggett gets microgrid [Image 2 of 5]

    Fort Hunter Liggett gets microgrid

    SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2024

    Photo by Joseph Bruton 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento District

    Col. Chad Caldwell, commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District, addresses guests during the September 17 ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating the completion of the Ft. Hunter Liggett microgrid.

    Date Taken: 09.17.2024
    Date Posted: 12.20.2024 19:21
    Photo ID: 8812998
    VIRIN: 241220-A-PZ119-1293
    Resolution: 2250x1500
    Size: 2.96 MB
    Location: SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Ribbon cutting electrifies Fort Hunter Liggett

    U.S. Army
    Fort Hunter Liggett
    Microgrid
    microgrid ribbon cutting

