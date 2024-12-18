Col. Chad Caldwell, commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District, addresses guests during the September 17 ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating the completion of the Ft. Hunter Liggett microgrid.
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2024 19:21
|Photo ID:
|8812998
|VIRIN:
|241220-A-PZ119-1293
|Resolution:
|2250x1500
|Size:
|2.96 MB
|Location:
|SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Hunter Liggett gets microgrid [Image 5 of 5], by Joseph Bruton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Ribbon cutting electrifies Fort Hunter Liggett
No keywords found.