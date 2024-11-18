11 Soldiers inducted into the NCO Corps

“It’s a privilege, but also a tremendous responsibility to be called the Backbone of the Army,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Kimberly Nieves, Medical Activity - Fort Jackson’s senior enlisted leader to a group of Soldiers.



The 11 Soldiers crossed the threshold into the Noncommissioned Officer Corps, during an induction ceremony held Nov. 15 at the 1917 Club on post.



The inductees were recommended for promotion by a series of leaders; demonstrated their leadership and skill; and were promoted after reaching all eligibility requirements.



“Today we gather to honor and induct new members into the prestigious ranks of the NCO Corps – a corps famously known as the ‘Backbone of the Army,’” said Command Sgt. Maj. Kimberly Nieves, senior enlisted leader for Moncrief Army Health Clinic. Moncrief hosted the ceremony. “This title is no small honor. It is a reminder of the strength, resilience and commitment required of each of us in our mission to serve and support our Army.”



Nieves described an NCO in medical terms.



“Growing up in the medical field, I can’t help but picture the human spine,” she elaborated. “When I think of our role, just as the spine allows the body to stand tall, bend and adapt, we as NCOs, provide stability, support and flexibility to the entire force.



“We protect our Army’s core values, our Soldiers, and our communities, knowing that any part of our backbone that falters can impact the health and strength of the whole organization.”



She added that the Soldiers’ influence as NCOs “will extend far beyond your rank, touching the lives of those in your command, their Families, and the communities around us.”



The NCO has a proud lineage in the Army, which dates back to 1778 in Valley Forge, Pennsylvania, where Baron von Steuben began drilling the fledgling Continental Army.

Soldiers wore period uniforms to signify the historical importance of the noncommissioned officer.



“That which was true in 1778 is still true today,” said retired Command Sgt. Maj. Edward Bell, director of Government Affairs for the S.C. Department of Veterans’ Affairs, during the ceremony.



He said 246 years later, the corners and foundation of the NCO Corps of readiness and discipline still rings true.



“The readiness of our Army starts with a trained Soldier who is grounded in discipline …” said the 33-year Army veteran. “NCOs, there are two things you control every day, what you say and what you do. Remember time is the most valuable thing you possess, so ensure you invested time wisely.”



Bell added the most important trait and leadership attribute is leading by example and staying “focused on the task at hand.”



The Soldier inducted into the NCO Corps during the ceremony are:



Medical Activity – Fort Jackson:

Sgt. Queenie Maximo

Sgt. Tyana Morris

Cpl. Monique Darcy

Cpl. Abdolaye Diarra

Cpl. Marielle Garrett



Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion:

Staff Sgt. Jamilah Cisse

Sgt. Dyanna Lopez

Sgt. Aaliyah Watson



193rd Infantry Brigade:

Sgt. Whitney Yassi

Sgt. Shane Knobbs

Sgt. Amber Devine

