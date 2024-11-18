241115-A-ZN169-1252

Retired Command Sgt. Maj. Edward Bell, director of Government Affairs for the S.C. Department of Veterans' Affairs, speaks to 11 Soldiers being inducted into Corps of Noncommissioned Officers in a ceremony held at 1917 Club on Fort Jackson, Nov. 15, 2024.
11 Soldiers inducted into the NCO Corps
