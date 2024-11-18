Sgt. 1st Class Samuel C. Norgard stands ready to provide part of a saber arch during the Fort Jackson Noncommissioned Officer Induction Ceremony held Nov. 15 at the 1917 Club. The ceremony was hosted by Moncrief Army Health Clinic.
|Date Taken:
|11.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.21.2024 09:45
|Photo ID:
|8765223
|VIRIN:
|241115-A-ZN169-1249
|Resolution:
|2100x3222
|Size:
|802.67 KB
|Location:
|FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 241115-A-ZN169-1249 [Image 9 of 9], by Robert Timmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
11 Soldiers inducted into the NCO Corps
No keywords found.