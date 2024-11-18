241115-A-ZN169-1236

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    11.15.2024

    Photo by Robert Timmons 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    First Sgt. Jeanine Valencia, from Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 165th Infantry Brigade, lights a red candle symbolizing the courage and strength of the noncommissioned officer during the post's NCO Induction Ceremony held Nov. 15 at the 1917 Club.

    11 Soldiers inducted into the NCO Corps

    Fort Jackson
    NCO
    NCO Induction Ceremony
    IMCOM
    TRADOC

