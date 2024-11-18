Date Taken: 11.15.2024 Date Posted: 11.21.2024 09:45 Photo ID: 8765227 VIRIN: 241115-A-ZN169-1285 Resolution: 2100x3123 Size: 872.81 KB Location: FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, 241115-A-ZN169-1285 [Image 9 of 9], by Robert Timmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.