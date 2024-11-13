21st TSC and 839th Transportation Battalion project power through the Port of Setúbal 

Photo By Staff Sgt. Daniel Yeadon | A U.S. Army Soldier belonging to the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division,...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Daniel Yeadon | A U.S. Army Soldier belonging to the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, drives a Bradley Fighting Vehicle off the vessel to be logged into a system at a checkpoint at the port of Setúbal, Portugal, on Nov. 7, 2024. The 3/1 AD, stationed at Fort Bliss, Texas, will replace the 1st Battalion, 66th Armor Regiment, 4th Infantry Division, as part of a regular rotation of forces to support the United States' commitment to Operation Atlantic Resolve. see less | View Image Page

SETÚBAL, Portugal —The MV ARC Endurance made history when it pulled into the port of Setubal on Nov. 5, carrying over 750 pieces of equipment assigned to the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division. Soldiers and civilians from the 16th Sustainment Brigade, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, the 598th Transportation Brigade (Surface Deployment and Distribution Command), the U.S. Mission to Portugal, and the Portuguese military and port authority ensured the mission was successful.





The selection of Setúbal for this operation highlights the logistical capabilities of Portugal as a key contributor to the collective readiness of the Alliance. This is the first-ever reception and staging of U.S. Army heavy equipment, including Bradley Fighting Vehicles, Heavy Expanded Mobility Tactical Truck A4s, Joint Light Tactical Vehicles, M88 Recovery Vehicles, and M1 Abram Tanks to the port of Setúbal. These vehicles play a vital role for the 3/1 AD, and their arrival represents a landmark achievement in strengthening our military partnership.





“Using this port in Portugal illustrates the U.S. Department of Defense's unique capability to execute power projection platforms through our relationships with our allies and partners to execute any type of unit rotation, exercise, or initiative, such as Atlantic Resolve so that we can provide options at a time and place of our choosing," said Lt. Col. Michael Harrell, 839th Transportation Battalion commander.





According to Capt. William Kim, 95th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, equipment will be transported via commercial line haul. He said he is proud to witness the critical teamwork and planning between the Portuguese and the U.S. at the port of Setúbal.





"This is a historic moment for both the Portuguese and the U.S. This is the second time this port is active. Last year was the proof of concept, and now this is the first time that track vehicles and tanks are downloaded at the Port of Setúbal, marking a significant milestone in our military collaboration," said Kim.





The 3/1 AD, stationed at Fort Bliss, Texas, will replace the 1st Battalion, 66th Armor Regiment, 4th Infantry Division, as part of a regular rotation of forces to support the United States' commitment to Operation Atlantic Resolve.





" The port of Setúbal, Portugal, is of strategic importance to NATO, significantly contributing to the Alliance’s ability to project power, enhance readiness, and demonstrate commitment to collective security in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine," said Randi Charno Levine, U.S. Ambassador to Portugal. “Using the Port of Setúbal enhances NATO’s operational flexibility by ensuring a steady and rapid flow of vehicles and essential supplies to the frontlines of the conflict in eastern Europe, demonstrating the reach and scope of the Alliance.”





The United States and Portugal have a long-standing partnership rooted in shared history when Portugal was among the first countries to recognize the United States following the Revolutionary War. Both countries were a part of the 12 founding signatories of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization and have continued to build upon that partnership.