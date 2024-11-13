Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    21st TSC and 839th Transportation Battalion project power through the Port of Setúbal  [Image 1 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    21st TSC and 839th Transportation Battalion project power through the Port of Setúbal 

    SETUBAL, SETúBAL, PORTUGAL

    11.05.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Yeadon 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    The MV ARC Endurance arrives at the port of Setúbal, Portugal, on Nov. 5, carrying over 750 pieces of equipment assigned to the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division. The port of Setúbal, Portugal, is of strategic importance to NATO, significantly contributing to the Alliance's ability to project power, enhance readiness, and demonstrate commitment to collective security in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.05.2024
    Date Posted: 11.18.2024 05:40
    Photo ID: 8758945
    VIRIN: 241105-A-MP101-6958
    Resolution: 5927x3951
    Size: 4.41 MB
    Location: SETUBAL, SETúBAL, PT
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 21st TSC and 839th Transportation Battalion project power through the Port of Setúbal  [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Daniel Yeadon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    21st TSC and 839th Transportation Battalion project power through the Port of Setúbal 
    21st TSC and 839th Transportation Battalion project power through the Port of Setúbal 
    21st TSC and 839th Transportation Battalion project power through the Port of Setúbal 
    21st TSC and 839th Transportation Battalion project power through the Port of Setúbal 

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    21st TSC and 839th Transportation Battalion project power through the Port of Set&uacute;bal

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    16th Sustainment Brigade
    SDDC
    EUCOM
    21st TSC
    SideBySide
    StrongerTogether

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download