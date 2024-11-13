21st TSC and 839th Transportation Battalion project power through the Port of Setúbal 

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The MV ARC Endurance arrives at the port of Setúbal, Portugal, on Nov. 5, carrying over 750 pieces of equipment assigned to the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division. The port of Setúbal, Portugal, is of strategic importance to NATO, significantly contributing to the Alliance's ability to project power, enhance readiness, and demonstrate commitment to collective security in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.