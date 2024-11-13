21st TSC and 839th Transportation Battalion project power through the Port of Setúbal 

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Army Soldier belonging to the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, guides a Bradley Fighting Vehicle off the vessel to be logged into a system at a checkpoint at the port of Setúbal, Portugal, on Nov. 7, 2024. This is the first-ever reception and staging of U.S. Army heavy equipment, including Bradley Fighting Vehicles, Heavy Expanded Mobility Tactical Truck A4s, Joint Light Tactical Vehicles, M88 Recovery Vehicles, and M1 Abram Tanks to the port of Setúbal.