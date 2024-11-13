Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    21st TSC and 839th Transportation Battalion project power through the Port of Setúbal  [Image 4 of 4]

    21st TSC and 839th Transportation Battalion project power through the Port of Setúbal 

    SETUBAL, SETúBAL, PORTUGAL

    11.07.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Yeadon 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    A U.S. Army Soldier belonging to the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, guides a Bradley Fighting Vehicle off the vessel to be logged into a system at a checkpoint at the port of Setúbal, Portugal, on Nov. 7, 2024. This is the first-ever reception and staging of U.S. Army heavy equipment, including Bradley Fighting Vehicles, Heavy Expanded Mobility Tactical Truck A4s, Joint Light Tactical Vehicles, M88 Recovery Vehicles, and M1 Abram Tanks to the port of Setúbal.

