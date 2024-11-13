21st TSC and 839th Transportation Battalion project power through the Port of Setúbal 

Staff Sgt. Cesar G. Garcia, unit safety officer, 839th Transportation Battalion (SDDC), conducts a safety brief for Soldiers and dockworkers at the Port of Setúbal, Portugal, Nov. 5, 2024. Soldiers and civilians from the 16th Sustainment Brigade, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, the 598th Transportation Brigade (Surface Deployment and Distribution Command), the U.S. Mission to Portugal, and the Portuguese military and port authority will download over 750 pieces of equipment assigned to the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division.
