21st TSC and 839th Transportation Battalion project power through the Port of Setúbal 

U.S. Army Sgt. Jade Harper, transportation coordinator, 16th Sustainment Brigade, and members of the 839th Transportation Battalion inspect an M88A Recovery Vehicle before sending it to another checkpoint to be placed in the staging area at the port of Setúbal, Portugal, on Nov. 6, 2024. This is the first-ever reception and staging of U.S. Army heavy equipment, including Bradley Fighting Vehicles, Heavy Expanded Mobility Tactical Truck A4s, Joint Light Tactical Vehicles, M88 Recovery Vehicles, and M1 Abram Tanks to the port of Setúbal.