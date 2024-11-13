J. Percy Priest Lake promotes Spanish water safety PSA to inform Hispanic visitors

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Nov. 15, 2024) – With colder temperatures and winter fast approaching, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is promoting a Spanish water safety public service announcement to inform Hispanic visitors at J. Percy Priest Lake.



John Baird, natural resource specialist in USACE Nashville District’s Operations Section, said the Corps of Engineers is stepping up its efforts to connect with Spanish-speaking visitors who obviously don’t understand English water safety messages.



“This PSA is a significant first step in reaching out to Hispanics,” Baird said. “Additionally, we are working to install Spanish signage with an emphasis on water safety. We are also obtaining water safety giveaway items to engage our visitors. Hopefully we can build a solid relationship with Spanish-speaking groups to better understand their concerns and interests regarding water safety.”



This cold-weather PSA addresses potential dangers such as hypothermia when recreating in frigid temperatures near and on the water during fall and winter.



Park Ranger Giovanny Espinoza, Natural Resource Specialist at Old Hickory Lake, volunteered to be featured in the PSA because he felt it is important to reach out to the growing number of Spanish speakers at J. Percy Priest Lake and to create a safer and more inclusive environment.



“It may be possible that water safety was neither given nor translated previously, so I believe this can set a strong foundation and help keep visitors safe,” Espinoza said.



When recreating during the winter, Espinoza said it’s very important that visitors take precautions to stay warm. This is especially true when boating and the temperature lowers due to wind chill, causing body temperatures to drop.



“Wearing gloves, hats, scarves, and multiple layers is important,” Espinoza added. “Drink plenty of liquids, whether water or a warm drink. Even when not on or near the water, it is important to dress warmly and stay hydrated during the winter season as drinking liquids can help maintain proper body temperature.”



Marcella Lozano, Equal Employment Opportunity specialist in the Nashville District, is also featured in the PSA and helped with translating the video script from English to Spanish.



“It’s important to me to represent the high Hispanic population in this area,” Lozano said. “I want those who only speak Spanish to understand what is involved with staying safe around the water and when boating.”



Lozano added that the Corps of Engineers recognizes that overcoming language barriers is needed to educate Spanish speakers about water safety and the importance of wearing life jackets so they can avoid accidents when recreating around water.



The Nashville District in the planning stage of seeking a translator on www.volunteer.gov who will live on the project and assist Spanish-speaking visitors.



For more information call the J. Percy Priest Lake Visitor’s Center at 615-889-1975 and follow the lake on Facebook at www.facebook.com/jpercypriestlake.



To read a Spanish version of this article, go to https://www.dvidshub.net/news/485378/el-lago-j-percy-priest-promueve-un-anuncio-de-servicio-publico-en-espanol-sobre-seguridad-acuatica-para-informar-los.



The public can obtain news, updates and information from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District on the district's website at https://www.lrd.usace.army.mil/About/Districts/Nashville-District/

