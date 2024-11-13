In this public service announcement, Park Ranger Giovanny Espinoza and Corps of Engineers Employee Marcella Lozano provide a few water safety tips for winter recreation. They urge everyone to wear a life jacket and discuss what to do to survive if endangered by cold weather or frigid waters. Remember, Life Jackets Worn, Nobody Mourns. (USACE Video by Leon Roberts)
|Date Taken:
|10.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.15.2024 10:41
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|943840
|VIRIN:
|241009-A-EO110-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_110686303
|Length:
|00:01:37
|Location:
|NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
J. Percy Priest Lake promotes Spanish water safety PSA to inform Hispanic visitors
