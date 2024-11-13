Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    J. Percy Priest Lake promotes Spanish water safety PSA to inform Hispanic visitors

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    10.09.2024

    Video by Leon Roberts 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    In this public service announcement, Park Ranger Giovanny Espinoza and Corps of Engineers Employee Marcella Lozano provide a few water safety tips for winter recreation. They urge everyone to wear a life jacket and discuss what to do to survive if endangered by cold weather or frigid waters. Remember, Life Jackets Worn, Nobody Mourns. (USACE Video by Leon Roberts)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.09.2024
    Date Posted: 11.15.2024 10:41
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 943840
    VIRIN: 241009-A-EO110-3001
    Filename: DOD_110686303
    Length: 00:01:37
    Location: NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, J. Percy Priest Lake promotes Spanish water safety PSA to inform Hispanic visitors, by Leon Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    J. Percy Priest Lake promotes Spanish water safety PSA to inform Hispanic visitors

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Spanish
    Corps of Engineers
    Water Safety
    J. Percy Priest Lake

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download