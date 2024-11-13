J. Percy Priest Lake promotes Spanish water safety PSA to inform Hispanic visitors

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In this public service announcement, Park Ranger Giovanny Espinoza and Corps of Engineers Employee Marcella Lozano provide a few water safety tips for winter recreation. They urge everyone to wear a life jacket and discuss what to do to survive if endangered by cold weather or frigid waters. Remember, Life Jackets Worn, Nobody Mourns. (USACE Video by Leon Roberts)