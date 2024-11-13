En este anuncio de servicio público, el guardabosques Giovanny Espinoza y la empleada del Cuerpo de Ingenieros Marcella Lozano brindan algunos consejos de seguridad acuática para la recreación invernal. Instan a todos a usar un chaleco salvavidas y discuten qué hacer para sobrevivir si están en peligro por el clima frío o las aguas heladas. Recuerden, con los chalecos salvavidas puestos, nadie llora. (USACE Video by Lee Roberts)
|Date Taken:
|10.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.15.2024 09:20
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|943824
|VIRIN:
|241009-A-EO110-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110686077
|Length:
|00:01:32
|Location:
|NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Prepárese para la recreación invernal, by Leon Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
El Lago J. Percy Priest promueve un anuncio de servicio público en español sobre seguridad acuática para informar a los visitantes hispanos
J. Percy Priest Lake promotes Spanish water safety PSA to inform Hispanic visitors
