    Prepárese para la recreación invernal

    NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    10.09.2024

    Video by Leon Roberts 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    En este anuncio de servicio público, el guardabosques Giovanny Espinoza y la empleada del Cuerpo de Ingenieros Marcella Lozano brindan algunos consejos de seguridad acuática para la recreación invernal. Instan a todos a usar un chaleco salvavidas y discuten qué hacer para sobrevivir si están en peligro por el clima frío o las aguas heladas. Recuerden, con los chalecos salvavidas puestos, nadie llora. (USACE Video by Lee Roberts)

    Date Taken: 10.09.2024
    Date Posted: 11.15.2024 09:20
    Length: 00:01:32
    El Lago J. Percy Priest promueve un anuncio de servicio p&uacute;blico en espa&ntilde;ol sobre seguridad acu&aacute;tica para informar a los visitantes hispanos

    J. Percy Priest Lake promotes Spanish water safety PSA to inform Hispanic visitors

    USACE
    J. Percy Priest Lake
    Español
    Seguridad en el Agua
    Seguridad en Clima Frío
    Cuerpo de Ingenieros

