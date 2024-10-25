Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Warrant Officer Training School class 25-01 participates in physical training challenge [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Warrant Officer Training School class 25-01 participates in physical training challenge

    MAXWELL AFB, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    10.25.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Evan Lichtenhan 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Tech. Sgt. Joseph Charron, Warrant Officer Training School military training instructor, observes Warrant Officer Training School class 25-01 as they compete in a Bring Sally Up push-up challenge at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Oct. 25, 2024. The Bring Sally Up challenge requires both flights to perform push-ups to the rhythm of the song until every member of a flight can no longer perform push-ups. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Evan Lichtenhan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.25.2024
    Date Posted: 10.28.2024 15:37
    Photo ID: 8722477
    VIRIN: 241025-F-DA270-1363
    Resolution: 5638x3759
    Size: 2.78 MB
    Location: MAXWELL AFB, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Warrant Officer Training School class 25-01 participates in physical training challenge [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Evan Lichtenhan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Warrant Officer Training School class 25-01 participates in physical training challenge
    Warrant Officer Training School class 25-01 participates in physical training challenge
    Warrant Officer Training School class 25-01 participates in physical training challenge
    Warrant Officer Training School class 25-01 participates in physical training challenge

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Maxwell
    Maxwell AFB
    Air University
    Evan Lichtenhan
    Lichtenhan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download