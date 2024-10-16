Team Mildenhall, Liberty Wing host High Sheriffs, HM Vice-Lord Lieutenants, Deputy Lieutenants for familiarization visit

High Sheriffs, Vice Lord-Lieutenants, and Deputy Lieutenants from Suffolk, Norfolk and Cambridgeshire, along with Royal Air Force representatives and invited guests from the local community, visited RAF Mildenhall and RAF Lakenheath, England, Oct. 9, 2024.
They toured the bases as part of a familiarization visit to learn about Team Mildenhall and Liberty Wing mission sets and global impact.
The High Sheriffs have a responsibility to uphold law and order to their county and support the crown and judiciary. Deputy Lieutenants are selected for their contributions to the local community and ability to represent the county. These appointed officials and play an important role in maintaining and growing the relationship between military bases and local community.
