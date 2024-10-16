Team Mildenhall, Liberty Wing host High Sheriffs, HM Vice-Lord Lieutenants, Deputy Lieutenants for familiarization visit

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Ethan Farmer, 48th Security Forces Squadron Combat Arms Training and Maintenance instructor, talks to Vice Lord-Lieutenants, Deputy Lieutenants, High Sheriffs, Royal Air Force representatives and other invited guests from the local community at RAF Lakenheath, England, Oct. 9, 2024. The event aimed to facilitate interactions between new appointees and base leadership, providing insights into the wing’s missions and showcasing various aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)