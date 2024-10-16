Team Mildenhall, Liberty Wing host High Sheriffs, HM Vice-Lord Lieutenants, Deputy Lieutenants for familiarization visit

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members from the Liberty Wing, Vice Lord-Lieutenants, Deputy Lieutenants, High Sheriffs, Royal Air Force representatives and other invited guests from the local community gather in front of an F-35A Lightning II aircraft from the 48th Fighter Wing at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Oct. 9, 2024. The event aimed to facilitate interactions between new appointees and base leadership, providing insights into the wing’s missions and showcasing various aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)