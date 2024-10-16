Team Mildenhall, Liberty Wing host High Sheriffs, HM Vice-Lord Lieutenants, Deputy Lieutenants for familiarization visit

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Royal Air Force Wing Commander Helen Miller, left, Senior RAF Liaison Officer; Group Captain Leonie Boyd, second left, RAF Marham Station Commander and U.S. Visiting Forces Support Group Commander; Air Commodore Claire O’Grady, second right, Deputy Air Officer No. 2 Group, and U.S. Air Force Col. Jack Arthaud, 48th Fighter Wing commander, pose for a photo in front of an F-35A Lightning II aircraft during a special event at RAF Lakenheath, England, Oct. 9, 2024. The event aimed to facilitate interactions between for Vice Lord-Lieutenants, Deputy Lieutenants, High Sheriffs, RAF representatives and other invited guests from the local community, providing insights into the wing’s missions and showcasing various aircraft and squadron displays. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)