U.S. Airmen from the 48th Maintenance Group talk to Vice Lord-Lieutenants, Deputy Lieutenants, High Sheriffs, Royal Air Force representatives and other invited guests from the local community about capabilities of the F-15 Eagle at RAF Lakenheath, England, Oct. 9, 2024. The special event aimed to facilitate interactions between new appointees and base leadership, providing insights into the wing’s missions and showcasing various aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)
|10.09.2024
|10.18.2024 08:11
|8704441
|241009-F-EJ686-1294
|6000x2884
|2.72 MB
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SUFFOLK, GB
|3
|0
Team Mildenhall, Liberty Wing host High Sheriffs, HM Vice-Lord Lieutenants, Deputy Lieutenants for familiarization visit
