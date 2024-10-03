USS Ronald Reagan holds Change of Command

During the ceremony, Cardone was relieved by Capt. Dale Gregory, the new commanding officer of Ronald Reagan. Rear Adm. Gregory Newkirk, commander, Carrier Strike Group 5/Task Force (CTF) 70 presided over the change of command ceremony. Also in attendance was Vice Adm. Daniel Cheever, commander, Naval Air Forces/commander, Naval Air Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet.

Ronald Reagan, former flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, arrived in San Diego Oct. 1, following an Aug. 13 homeport shift to Naval Base Kitsap in Bremerton, Wash. The homeport shift to Bremerton capped Ronald Reagan’s 9 years of forward-deployed service in Japan.

“To the Reagan Sailors, they are the reason I am still doing this after 29 years,” said Cardone. “There are many people who put their head on their pillow at night and wonder if what they are doing matters. You don’t need to wonder. You are the best of the 1% who proudly volunteered to wear the cloth of our nation and willing to sail the world’s oceans and take on our nation’s most difficult national security challenges as part of your chosen profession. It is you who provides the credible combat readiness that reassures our allies, our partners, and maintain regional stability. You embody the essence of the ship’s motto ‘Peace through Strength’.”

During Cardone’s tenure from October 2022 to October 2024, Ronald Reagan earned the Navy’s battle “E”, Navy Retention Excellence best in class award. His leadership saw the successful completion of its time as the United States Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, participating in various multi-national naval training exercises including Talisman Saber 2023 and Valiant Shield 2024. Under Cardone’s command, Ronald Reagan strengthened American relationships and partnerships with ally and partner nations in the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility with port calls to Vietnam, the Republic of Korea, and Philippines.

“The presence of any carrier, in this case the Ronald Reagan, in the Indo-Pacific for the years that it was under Cardone leadership made anyone think twice before crossing any line,” said Newkirk. “Cardone, well done to you, the crew and your family for everything.”

During the ceremony Newkirk awarded Cardone with the Legion of Merit gold star in lieu of 2nd award for exceptional meritorious conduct and outstanding service during his tour.

“When the United States needed to reassure an ally or partner we would send this magnificent warship with Daryle on the bridge at the captain’s chair to pull into their waters,” said Newkirk.

Gregory, a native of Boca Raton, Florida, assumed command after previously serving as the commanding officer of USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) and the executive officer of USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Gregory graduated from the United States Naval Academy in 1997 and has more than 2,500 flight hours and 650 carrier landings in F/A-18 aircraft.

“Today we are in the middle of the next journey of the ship’s life” said Gregory. “The Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) has provided in her 2024 Navigation plan two clear goals for us. We have to be combat ready by 2027 and continue to enhance our long term advantage. Throughout our modernization of the ships availability we must get this ship, this crew, and ourselves ready to meet the CNO’s guidance to be part of the 80% of the Navy that will be combat ready in 2027.”

Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships, and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region.

