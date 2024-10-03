Capt. Dale Gregory, right, prospective commanding officer of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), and Capt. Daryle Cardone, commanding officer, salute the national ensign during a change of command ceremony in the hangar bay while in-port Naval Air Station North Island, San Diego, Oct. 3, 2024. During the ceremony, Gregory relieved Cardone as the ship’s commanding officer. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships, and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Keith Knisely)
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2024 19:28
|Photo ID:
|8677101
|VIRIN:
|241003-N-MI100-1146
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|8.23 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts a change of command ceremony [Image 14 of 14], by PO3 Keith Knisely, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USS Ronald Reagan holds Change of Command
No keywords found.