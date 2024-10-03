Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts a change of command ceremony [Image 6 of 14]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts a change of command ceremony

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Keith Knisely 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    Capt. Dale Gregory, right, prospective commanding officer of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), and Capt. Daryle Cardone, commanding officer, salute the national ensign during a change of command ceremony in the hangar bay while in-port Naval Air Station North Island, San Diego, Oct. 3, 2024. During the ceremony, Gregory relieved Cardone as the ship’s commanding officer. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships, and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Keith Knisely)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.03.2024
    Date Posted: 10.03.2024 19:28
    Photo ID: 8677101
    VIRIN: 241003-N-MI100-1146
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 8.23 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts a change of command ceremony [Image 14 of 14], by PO3 Keith Knisely, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts a change of command ceremony
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts a change of command ceremony
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts a change of command ceremony
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts a change of command ceremony
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts a change of command ceremony
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts a change of command ceremony
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts a change of command ceremony
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts a change of command ceremony
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts a change of command ceremony
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts a change of command ceremony
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts a change of command ceremony
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts a change of command ceremony
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts a change of command ceremony
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts a change of command ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USS Ronald Reagan holds Change of Command

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    Commanding Officer
    Change of Command
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76)
    Daryle Cardone
    Dale Gregory Jr.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download