    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts a change of command ceremony [Image 9 of 14]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts a change of command ceremony

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Eric Stanton 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    Rear Adm. Gregory Newkirk, commander, Carrier Strike Group 5/Task Force (CTF) 70, speaks during a change of command ceremony in the hangar bay of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) while in-port Naval Air Station North Island, San Diego, Oct. 3, 2024. During the ceremony, Capt. Daryle Cardone was relieved by Capt. Dale Gregory as the ship’s commanding officer. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Stanton)

    Date Taken: 10.03.2024
    Date Posted: 10.03.2024 19:28
    Photo ID: 8677107
    VIRIN: 241003-N-UF592-1044
    Resolution: 3200x2128
    Size: 1.29 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts a change of command ceremony [Image 14 of 14], by PO2 Eric Stanton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts a change of command ceremony
    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USS Ronald Reagan holds Change of Command

    CVN 76
    Commanding Officer
    Change of Command
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76)
    Daryle Cardone
    Dale Gregory Jr.

