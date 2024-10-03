USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts a change of command ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Rear Adm. Gregory Newkirk, commander, Carrier Strike Group 5/Task Force (CTF) 70, speaks during a change of command ceremony in the hangar bay of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) while in-port Naval Air Station North Island, San Diego, Oct. 3, 2024. During the ceremony, Capt. Daryle Cardone was relieved by Capt. Dale Gregory as the ship’s commanding officer. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Stanton)