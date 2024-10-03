USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts a change of command ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Capt. Dale Gregory, commanding officer of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), speaks to the crew about his expectations and goals as their commanding officer during a change of command ceremony in the hangar bay while in-port Naval Air Station North Island, San Diego, Oct. 3, 2024. During the ceremony, Gregory relieved Capt. Daryle Cardone as the ship’s commanding officer. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships, and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Keith Knisely)