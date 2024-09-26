Dutch Rijkswaterstaat officials visit U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District for knowledge exchange

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Officials from the Netherlands Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management, known as Rijkswaterstaat, visited the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District Sept. 22-26, 2024 as part of a continuing partnership aimed at exchanging knowledge and collaborating on water management and infrastructure challenges shared by both countries.



This visit builds on the U.S.-Dutch Memorandum of Agreement originally signed in 2004 and renewed in 2019, which promotes cooperation in research, development, testing, and evaluation of civil works projects. The partnership enables both organizations to explore innovative solutions for water management, infrastructure resilience, and sustainability.



As part of the visit, the Dutch officials received engineering and construction briefings on the Kentucky Lock project, a major infrastructure development currently underway in Grand Rivers, Kentucky. This project, crucial for improving navigation on the Tennessee River, provided the visitors with valuable insights into the complexities of large-scale civil works projects in the U.S.



The remainder of the visit took place at the Nashville District headquarters in downtown Nashville, where USACE and Rijkswaterstaat officials discussed a range of technical topics, including the use of Fiber Reinforced Polymer (FRP) materials in structures, rehabilitation of existing infrastructure, minimizing design and construction durations, commonality and standardization in project approaches, the implementation of asset management systems, and future coordination between the two agencies.



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers recently published guidance on incorporating FRP into design and repair work, while Rijkswaterstaat has extensive experience with FRP in various structures. This knowledge-sharing could lead to improved efficiency and durability in USACE projects.



“We were able to cover a lot of important ground during this visit, including discussions on the Kentucky Lock Addition project and our shared interest in innovative uses of materials like FRP,” said Adam Walker, Nashville District Engineering and Construction Division deputy chief. “The Dutch team’s experience and expertise offer us valuable perspectives that will help as we develop engineering solutions to complex problems.”



The partnership between USACE and Rijkswaterstaat is built on a shared interest in integrated water management, including flood control, inland navigation, dredging, water resources management, and coastal development. Both agencies recognize the benefits of mutual cooperation and the exchange of information to promote public safety and improve community welfare. The partnership encourages research, development, and the advancement of more efficient, economical, and environmentally sound water management systems.



Both the U.S. and the Netherlands rely heavily on their locks, dams, and waterways for economic activity. In the U.S., there are nearly 12,000 miles of navigable waterways with 193 lock sites and 239 chambers, moving about 600 million tons of goods annually. Inland waterway transport in the U.S. is two-thirds the cost of rail and one-tenth the cost of truck transportation.



In the Netherlands, waterways are equally vital, with approximately 2,150 miles of canals and rivers, 93 locks, and more than 5,000 inland vessels moving about 46 million tons of freight annually. Inland water transport represents 20% of the national transport, with a steady growth rate of 1.5% per year.



The partnership between USACE and Rijkswaterstaat is expected to continue, with future visits and exchanges planned. The Dutch contingent is slated to return to the U.S. next year for a conference in Memphis, where further discussions and knowledge-sharing will take place.



The public can obtain news, updates and information from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District on the district's website at https://www.lrd.usace.army.mil/About/Districts/Nashville-District /



