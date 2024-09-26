Officials from the Netherlands Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District officials look at the entrance to the new 19-foot culvert at the Kentucky Lock addition construction project in Grand Rivers, Ky. during a tour on Sept. 23, 2024.
This work, Dutch Rijkswaterstaat officials visit U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District for knowledge exchange [Image 3 of 3], by Michael Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Dutch Rijkswaterstaat officials visit U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District for knowledge exchange
