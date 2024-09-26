Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dutch Rijkswaterstaat officials visit U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District for knowledge exchange [Image 1 of 3]

    Dutch Rijkswaterstaat officials visit U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District for knowledge exchange

    GRAND RIVERS, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2024

    Photo by Michael Davis 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    Officials from the Netherlands Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District officials look at the entrance to the new 19-foot culvert at the Kentucky Lock addition construction project in Grand Rivers, Ky. during a tour on Sept. 23, 2024.

    Date Taken: 09.22.2024
    Date Posted: 09.27.2024 11:26
    Photo ID: 8665283
    VIRIN: 240923-A-ZZ111-1007
    Resolution: 2082x2776
    Size: 1.58 MB
    Location: GRAND RIVERS, TENNESSEE, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    USACE
    Netherlands
    Water Management
    Partnership
    Nashville District

