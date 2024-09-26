Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dutch Rijkswaterstaat officials visit U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District for knowledge exchange

    GRAND RIVERS, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2024

    Photo by Michael Davis 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    Officials from the Netherlands Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management pose for a photo with U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District officials in front of the new miter gate installed at the Kentucky Lock addition construction project in Grand Rivers, Ky. during a tour on Sept. 23, 2024.

