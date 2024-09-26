Officials from the Netherlands Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management pose for a photo with U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District officials in front of the new miter gate installed at the Kentucky Lock addition construction project in Grand Rivers, Ky. during a tour on Sept. 23, 2024.
Dutch Rijkswaterstaat officials visit U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District for knowledge exchange
