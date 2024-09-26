Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GRAND RIVERS, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Zachery Laning 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    Officials from the Netherlands Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District officials look at the Kentucky Lock addition construction project in Grand Rivers, Ky. during a tour on Sept. 23, 2024.

    Date Taken: 09.23.2024
    Date Posted: 09.27.2024 11:26
    Location: GRAND RIVERS, KENTUCKY, US
    This work, Dutch Rijkswaterstaat officials visit U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District for knowledge exchange [Image 3 of 3], by Sgt Zachery Laning, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

