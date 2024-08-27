437th APS prepares cargo during EXPLODEO 2.0

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 437th Aerial Port Squadron, learn speed and precision during exercise EXPLODEO 2.0 exercise at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Sept. 3, 2024. EXPLODEO 2.0 focuses on ensuring the Department of Defense’s preparedness for rapid deployment, highlighting the importance of swiftly and accurately projecting forces to austere locations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Carl Good)