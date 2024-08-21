Pacific Angel 24-1 kicks off in Papua New Guinea

Papua New Guinea Defence Force Col. Bruno Malau, PNGDF acting deputy commander, renders remarks at the opening ceremony of Pacific Angel 24-1 at Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, August 24, 2024. Pac Angel 24-1 is a bilateral operation with forces representing the U.S. Air Force, Royal Australian Air Force, and the Papua New Guinea Defence Force. Training, education, and exchange programs for international partners and U.S. service members provide educational and operational opportunities while promoting long-term relationships with future international military leaders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Carson Jeney)

