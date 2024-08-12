Command, Destroyer Squadron 7 Conducts Change of Command 2024

SINGAPORE (Aug. 6, 2024) - Command, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7 held a change of command ceremony aboard USS Gabrielle Giffords in Singapore on Aug. 6, 2024.



Rear Adm. Chris Stone, Commander, Expeditionary Strike Group 7, and Task Force 76 presided over the ceremony in which Capt. Matthew Scarlett relieved Capt. Sean Lewis as commanding officer of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed DESRON in Southeast Asia. The ceremony was held aboard the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10). It was attended by immediate family, senior officers, ceremony staff and members of the military community.



"DESRON 7 continues to excel in meeting their mission of providing lethal, combat-ready surface forces in a forward-deployed theater," said Stone. "For Captain Lewis, this meant honing his highly skilled force … to ensure they were always ready to set sail at a moment’s notice to respond to any contingency and crisis…. Sean tirelessly fostered a culture of excellence and worked daily to cultivate a cohesive, highly skilled, and lethal team.”



Capt. Lewis arrived in September 2022, initially serving as Deputy Commodore before assuming command in June 2023. Lewis previously served as Joint Staff J-7 Division Chief or the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Exercise Program following a tour as commanding officer and executive officer of USS Sterett (DDG 104), which included deployments to the U.S. 5th and 7th areas of responsibility as part of Carrier Strike Group 11.



During his time as commanding officer, Lewis guided the squadron forward, expanding the staff size and capabilities. He led the rotational deployment of 5 Independence-variant littoral combat ships as well as tactical control of multiple vessels while conducting in-theater operations, including the first unmanned surface vessel deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet.



Prior to turning over, Lewis praised his family and friends for their support, expressed his gratitude for his time as commodore, and highlighted many of the important relationships built while in Singapore.



“To the officers and Sailors of Destroyer Squadron Seven, you are the living embodiment of these partnerships and relationships. Your dedication, skill, and adaptability have made our collaborations successful,” said Lewis. “I am so extremely thankful to have worked and sailed alongside you and will cherish this experience for my entire life.”



Capt. Scarlett reported in June 2023 and served as Deputy Commodore before taking the reins. Scarlett, a native of Ravenna, Ohio, earned his commission through Officer Candidate School in 1998 and holds a Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry from The Ohio State University and a Master of Arts degree in National Security and Strategic Studies from the Naval War College.



DESRON 7 serves as the primary tactical and operational commander of littoral combat ships rotationally deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility, functions as Expeditionary Strike Group 7’s Sea Combat Commander and builds partnerships through training and exercises and military-to military engagements.



