    DESRON 7 Change of Command [Image 9 of 14]

    DESRON 7 Change of Command

    SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE

    06.08.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jomark Almazan 

    Command Destroyer Squadron 7

    SINGAPORE (Aug. 6, 2024) Capt. Sean Lewis, Commodore, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, left, from Queens, New York, receives a gift from the wardroom of DESRON 7, during a change of command ceremony for DESRON 7 on the flight deck of the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10). As the U.S. Navy’s forward-deployed DESRON in Southeast Asia, DESRON 7 serves as the primary tactical and operational commander of littoral combat ships rotationally deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility, functions as Expeditionary Strike Group 7’s Sea Combat Commander and builds partnerships through training and exercises and military-to military engagements. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jomark A. Almazan)

    Date Taken: 06.08.2024
    Date Posted: 08.08.2024 00:08
    Location: SINGAPORE, SG
