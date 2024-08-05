DESRON 7 Change of Command

SINGAPORE (Aug. 6, 2024) Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7 poses for a photo with Sailors from Command, Task Force 76 following a change of command ceremony aboard the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10). As the U.S. Navy’s forward-deployed DESRON in Southeast Asia, DESRON 7 serves as the primary tactical and operational commander of littoral combat ships rotationally deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility, functions as Expeditionary Strike Group 7’s Sea Combat Commander and builds partnerships through training and exercises and military-to military engagements. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Moises Sandoval)

