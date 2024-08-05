DESRON 7 Change of Command

SINGAPORE (Aug. 6, 2024) Sailors from Commander, Logsitics Group Western Pacific (COMLOG WESTPAC), Navy Maritime Sealift Command Far East (MSC FE), Singapore Area Coordinator (SAC) and Navy Supply Fleet Logistics Center (NAVSUP FLC) Site Singapore, parade the colors during a change of command ceremony for Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7 aboard the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10). As the U.S. Navy’s forward-deployed DESRON in Southeast Asia, DESRON 7 serves as the primary tactical and operational commander of littoral combat ships rotationally deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility, functions as Expeditionary Strike Group 7’s Sea Combat Commander and builds partnerships through training and exercises and military-to military engagements. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jomark A. Almazan)

