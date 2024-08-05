Kentucky aviation conducts aerial gunnery at Grayling

CAMP GRAYLING ARMY AIRFIELD, Mich. – Soldiers of Bravo Company, 2nd Battalion, 147th Aviation, 63rd Theater Aviation Brigade, Kentucky Army National Guard, conducted their annual aerial gunnery qualifications at Camp Grayling Army Airfield from July 13-20, 2024. The mission comprised of 62 Soldiers accompanied by five UH-60 Black Hawks, two fuel trucks, one Light Medium Tactical Vehicle, and nine M240H machine guns to support gunnery operations.



The aerial gunnery qualification is an annual requirement to ensure the unit is always combat ready and fully mission capable.



U.S. Army Capt. Sean Lough, commander of Bravo Co., noted the unit tries to rotate the gunnery venue to keep Soldiers from becoming too comfortable while allowing them to be proficient with their weapon systems and aircrafts, ensuring they are adequately prepared for all types of terrain and environments.



The company has also conducted live-fire exercises at Jefferson Proving Ground, Indiana, Cherry Point, North Carolina, and Fort Knox, Kentucky in previous years.



The aerial gunnery qualification course consists of several tables to include both day and night portions in which Soldiers fire a M240H machine gun as part of a crew to qualify. The course requires clear and consistent communication from the pilots and gunnery crew members to identify the targets, engage the targets and verify the target has been suppressed.



For a crew to qualify, the entire team must qualify, or the table has to be conducted again. The gunners must exhibit both precision and accuracy while maintaining patience taking commands from the pilot on when they are clear to engage designated targets.



The aerial gunnery operations were supported by Delta and Echo Detachments who continued to fuel the aircrafts and ensure all the required maintenance was completed to allow for night and day flights to run.



Throughout the aerial gunnery mission 21,185 gallons of fuel were used and over 150 hours of maintenance hours were performed. The fueling and maintenance operations are paramount to all aviation operations and maintaining the safety of the pilots and crew members during mission essential tasks.



Sgt. Samuel Pendergrass, supply sergeant of Bravo Co., noted that it all comes down to taking care of the Soldiers and making sure they’re provided for whether it be through good meals or unit morale activities.



Throughout the entirety of the training, 156.4 hours were flown, 34,400 rounds of ammo were fired, and seven full crews were qualified.



Countless flights were made through the aerial gunnery course with additional progression training flights conducted over the Great Lakes.

