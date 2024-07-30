Germany joins United Nations Command

CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA - Representatives from Germany, the United States, the Republic of Korea and other United Nations Command Member States gathered at Barker Field here to recognize the accession of the Federal Republic of Germany into the United Nations Command Aug. 2.



The UNC is a unique multinational command established to uphold the armistice and facilitate international cooperation in maintaining peace. Germany's membership will enhance the multinational efforts of the UNC, bringing in valuable expertise and resources.



Germany is now the 18th member state of the United Nations Command. Their membership continues the trend of expanding UNC participation following Italy's reinstatement in 2013.



"We share the same values. That is, we do not believe in the law of the power, but in the power of law," said German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius. "By joining the UNC, we are contributing substantially to stability on the Korean Peninsula."



UNC Commander, Gen. Paul LaCamera, said Germany’s inclusion in United Nations Command is a significant step toward strengthening international collaboration.



"The Armistice Agreement ended hostilities, but it did not establish peace. Since that time, our Command has adapted, evolved, and we have accomplished our mission and so much more," said LaCamera. "Starting today, we will work together to make our vision for a peaceful and stable Korean Peninsula, Northeast Asia, and Indo-Pacific a reality. "



"In order to expand the role of the UNC, President Yoon himself expressed his support for Germany's membership in the UNC during the NATO Summit last month," said Republic of Korea Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Adm. Kim, Myung-soo. "The ROK Armed Forces will continue to fight under one flag, with the spirit to uphold freedom and peace on the Korean Peninsula and bolster our solidarity with UNC Member States as we gradually increase membership in the UNC."



Germany wasn't a member of the United Nations in 1953 but did offer to deploy a field hospital to support U.N. soldiers two months before the Armistice signing. The hospital became fully operational in 1954 and provided support until 1959.



From 1954 to 1959, the German medical support unit, consisting of 117 doctors, nurses, and technicians, operated as the West German Red Cross Hospital in Busan, treating almost 300,000 patients and assisting with over 6,000 births. South Korea recognized Germany as a "Medical Support Nation" in 2018, for this support.



Germany's involvement in the Korean War, through its medical support unit, showcases its long-standing commitment to global peace and humanitarian efforts. Their decision to join the UNC is a positive step forward for regional security. Germany and the UNC share a vision for a peaceful and stable Korean Peninsula, grounded in mutual respect and cooperation.



As we welcome Germany into the UNC, we look forward to their valuable contributions towards our shared goal of a secure and peaceful Korean Peninsula

