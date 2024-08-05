German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius, United Nations Command Commander Gen. Paul LaCamera, and Republic of Korea Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Adm. Kim, Myung-soo, pay honors during the playing of the German, United States, and ROK national anthems at the start of the accession ceremony of the Federal Republic of Germany into the United Nations Command, Aug. 2.
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.06.2024 04:17
|Photo ID:
|8572774
|VIRIN:
|240802-A-DO486-1001
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|8.56 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Germany joins United Nations Command [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.