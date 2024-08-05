Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Germany joins United Nations Command [Image 2 of 3]

    Germany joins United Nations Command

    SOUTH KOREA

    08.02.2024

    U.S. Forces Korea

    German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius passes the German national flag to United Nations Command Commander Gen. Paul LaCamera during the accession ceremony of the Federal Republic of Germany into the United Nations Command, Aug. 2.

    Date Taken: 08.02.2024
    Date Posted: 08.06.2024 04:17
    Germany
    UNC
    ROK

