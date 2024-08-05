Germany joins United Nations Command

Soldiers from the salute battery provided by the 3rd Field Artillery Squadron, 3rd Cavalry Regiment, led by 1stLt. Kristen Claye, fire cannons in a 21-gun salute to honor the arrival of the official party at the start of the accession ceremony of the Federal Republic of Germany into the United Nations Command, Aug. 2. An accession is the act whereby a state accepts the offer or the opportunity to become a party to a treaty already negotiated and signed by other states.

