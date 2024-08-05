German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius passes the flag of Germany to United Nations Command Commander Gen. Paul LaCamera, during the accession ceremony of the Federal Republic of Germany into the United Nations Command, Aug. 2.
This work, Germany joins United Nations Command [Image 2 of 2], by Carrie Castillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Germany joins United Nations Command
