Navy Leaders Promote Friendship Through Storytelling at CDC

MECHANICSBURG, Penn. - “Stick. Stone. Lonely. Alone,” opens Beth Ferry’s children’s book “Stick and Stone.”



Today, at the Child Development Center (CDC) aboard Naval Support Activity Mechanicsburg, Lt. Cmdr. Lauren Elkins, Assistant Public Works Officer, and Command Master Chief Daniel Hemingway II sat in turquoise Adirondack chairs, enjoying the light breeze while reading two books from the Stick and Stone series: "Stick and Stone" and "Stick and Stone: Best Friends Forever." They were there to help the CDC observe the International Day of Friendship, which falls on July 30 each year.



According to the United Nations website, “The International Day of Friendship was proclaimed in 2011 by the United Nations General Assembly with the idea that friendship between peoples, countries, cultures, and individuals can inspire peace efforts and build bridges between communities. The resolution places emphasis on involving young people, as future leaders, in community activities that include different cultures and promote international understanding and respect for diversity.”



To that end, a class of preschoolers enjoyed the riveting tale of how Stick and Stone, two seemingly different characters, learn to help one another and become friends.



“What do you think makes a great friend?” CDC Director Gina Petrone asked the children before the books were read.



“Sharing!” offered one child. “Giving hugs?” another said. “Yes, hugs, but some friends maybe don’t want hugs. What can we say if we don’t want hugs?” Petrone asked. “That’s right! No thank you.”



When posed with the question of what makes a good friend, Hemingway offered, “To me, a best friend is someone who always has your best interests in mind.”



The kids concluded the guest reader visit with hugs for friends - only for those who wanted one - and high-fives for Elkins and Hemingway. Everyone walked away with smiles and a sense that they’d made at least one new friend—just like the spotlighted main characters.



“Stone whispers, ‘Gee, you stuck up for me!’ ‘That’s just what sticks do. Friends do it too.’ Stick. Stone. No longer alone.”

