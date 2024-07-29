Date Taken: 07.30.2024 Date Posted: 07.31.2024 08:53 Photo ID: 8560586 VIRIN: 240730-N-TM166-1008 Resolution: 5353x2907 Size: 1.64 MB Location: MECHANICSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, International Day of Friendship reading time at the the CDC [Image 9 of 9], by Christy Trabun, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.