Date Taken: 07.30.2024 Date Posted: 07.31.2024 08:53 Photo ID: 8560580 VIRIN: 240730-N-TM166-1003 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 6.47 MB Location: MECHANICSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, US

Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, International Day of Friendship reading time at the the CDC [Image 9 of 9], by Christy Trabun, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.