    International Day of Friendship reading time at the the CDC

    MECHANICSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2024

    Photo by Christy Trabun 

    Naval Support Activity Mechanicsburg

    Lt. Cmdr. Lauren Elkins, assistant public works officer aboard Naval Support Activity Mechanicsburg, and Command Master Chief Daniel Hemingway II high-five preschoolers at the Child Development Center July 30 in observance of International Day of Friendship.

    Date Taken: 07.30.2024
    Date Posted: 07.31.2024 08:53
    Photo ID: 8560585
    VIRIN: 240730-N-TM166-1007
    Resolution: 4707x3181
    Size: 1.26 MB
    Location: MECHANICSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, US
