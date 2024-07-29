Lt. Cmdr. Lauren Elkins, assistant public works officer aboard Naval Support Activity Mechanicsburg, and Command Master Chief Daniel Hemingway II high-five preschoolers at the Child Development Center July 30 in observance of International Day of Friendship.
This work, International Day of Friendship reading time at the the CDC [Image 9 of 9], by Christy Trabun, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.