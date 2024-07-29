Lt. Cmdr. Lauren Elkins, assistant public works officer aboard Naval Support Activity Mechanicsburg, and Command Master Chief Daniel Hemingway II read to preschoolers at the Child Development Center July 30 in observance of International Day of Friendship.
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2024 08:53
|Photo ID:
|8560582
|VIRIN:
|240730-N-TM166-1005
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|5.6 MB
|Location:
|MECHANICSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, International Day of Friendship reading time at the the CDC [Image 9 of 9], by Christy Trabun, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.