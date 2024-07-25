MAKO Global 2024 Enhances Warfighting Readiness for Reserve Sailors

Photo By United States Fleet Forces Command | Capt. Jason Naidyhorski, deputy commander, Navy Reserve Region Readiness and...... read more read more Photo By United States Fleet Forces Command | Capt. Jason Naidyhorski, deputy commander, Navy Reserve Region Readiness and Mobilization Command, poses for a photo with reserve Sailors outside the Maritime Operations Center (MOC) at the Navy Warfare Development Center on Naval Station Norfolk during MAKO Global 2024, July 27. The MAKO series provides reserve Sailors and officers hands-on experience within an Operational Level of War (OLW) exercise including a MOC scenario in a safe training environment so they are better prepared to support their active duty counterparts during missions and real-world situations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ephraim Bittner) see less | View Image Page

Reserve Sailors from across the U.S. gathered for the first MAKO Global 2024, an operational level of war (OLW) exercise featuring a Maritime Operations Center (MOC) training scenario simultaneously run in three locations, coast to coast. The introduction of MAKO Global into the MAKO exercise series highlights increased coordination and cooperation between the reserve and active-duty components of the Navy.



"This is the foundation that enables our Sailors to be an effective warfighting force," said Rear Adm. Blackmon, vice commander of U.S. Fleet Forces Command. "Our ability to be well-trained and work efficiently in the MOC on day one acts as a deterrent to our adversaries."



The MAKO exercise series is conducted annually at the Navy Warfare Development Center (NWDC) in Norfolk, the Navy Reserve OLW Center of Excellence in San Diego, and other key locations nationwide to ensure reserve Sailors are prepared to support their active-duty counterparts in real-world situations with hands-on experience.



“It makes a tremendous difference in our ability to go into the numbered fleet commands, stand the watch, and provide the commander with the best decisions to execute at an operational level of war,” said Rear Adm. Ruttenberg, reserve deputy commander of U.S. Pacific Fleet.



The U.S. Navy acts as a bastion of defense across the globe, and MAKO is crucial for maintaining readiness and adapting to rapidly changing situations worldwide. The unique perspective of reservists, who work in diverse civilian occupations, adds valuable insights to the exercise and prompts the active duty coordinators to improve training based on feedback gathered each year.



“I really like the fast pace of the watchfloor,” shared Intelligence Specialist 3rd Class Meghan McLellan from U.S. Fleet Forces about her first experience at MAKO Global. “I would recommend everyone do at least one MAKO, especially in your first two years, to get a good situational awareness of how information is passed and used.”



As Sailors continue to attend MAKO exercises, the MOC becomes a familiar environment allowing them to excel when manning watchstations and operate comfortably on the operational level of warfare.



"You're here wearing the cloth of the nation,” concluded Rear Adm. Blackmon. “Thank you for what you do."



This integrated training operation is a unique partnership between reserve and active-duty Sailors across the U.S. and is integral in preparing them to perform at the highest level upon deployment. As MAKO continues to evolve every year with the support of Sailors across the nation, so does the reserve force.